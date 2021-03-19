Hospital dialysis outbreak declared over

Article content

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance says the COVID-19 outbreak in its dialysis unit is now over.

Chatham-Kent public health declared the outbreak at the Chatham hospital on March 7. There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks at the health alliance’s two hospitals at this time.

In a release Friday, the hospital thanked public health for its “guidance and support during this outbreak, and the hospital’s staff and physicians for their continued commitment to providing safe, high-quality care under these difficult circumstances.”

Infection prevention and control measures will remain in place across the organization, and the hospital group will continue to review and monitor the impact of the pandemic on operations.

Visitor restrictions will remain in place, and only essential care partners are permitted for inpatients at this time.

Questions or concerns about visitor restrictions can be directed to the primary nurse and/or patient relations.