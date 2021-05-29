Chatham woman charged with driving while impaired by a drug

Article content

A 37-year-old Chatham woman is accused of driving while impaired by a drug after a vehicle she was driving hit a tree in a Chatham neighbourhood.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of Campus Parkway in Chatham just before 9 p.m. Friday.

Police said it was determined a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

While speaking to the driver, police believed she was driving while under the influence of a drug.

Police said a drug recognition expert attended and completed a drug recognition test, which resulted in a fail.

The accused was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by a drug, police said. She was released with a court date.

Outstanding warrants

Two Chatham man were arrested by Chatham-Kent police on Friday for separate outstanding warrants.

Police said a 27-year-old man, wanted for failing to attend court and failure to comply with his probation order, arrived at the front desk of police headquarters at 1 p.m. to turn himself in.

He was booked into custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

A traffic stop on Queen Street in Chatham at 5:30 p.m. led police to a 41-year-old man who had an arrest warrant for failing to comply with his release order.

He was arrested, processed and released with a future court date, police said.