Chatham woman charged for anti-lockdown protests returns in court Sept. 28

A resolution meeting has been set for a Chatham woman charged in relation to anti-lockdown protests under the Reopening Ontario Act.

In provincial offences court Wednesday, a representative for Liz Vallee asked for the matter to be put over four to six weeks. The judge booked Sept. 28 for the resolution meeting.

Vallee, who is the People’s Party of Canada’s candidate for Chatham-Kent—Leamington, previously made a brief appearance in court May 26.

According to previously published reports, Chatham-Kent police responded to a demonstration against COVID-related restrictions attended by 30 people at the intersection of St. Clair Street and Grand Avenue in Chatham on April 17.

Police said the organizer was spoken to regarding the province’s gathering restrictions in an effort to educate the crowd.

Police returned on April 18 to the same spot, where roughly 50 people had gathered to demonstrate, and the organizer was spoken to again.

On April 20, Vallee, 41, posted a video on her Facebook page after an officer came to her home to notify her she was being charged with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

-With files from Ellwood Shreve