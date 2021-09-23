Chatham-Kent reports 18th COVID-19 death

For the first time since June, Chatham-Kent is reporting a COVID-19 death, officials confirmed on Thursday.

While the death wasn’t immediately listed on the public health website, Lori Marshall, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance president and CEO, made the announcement during a weekly media call.

“This just underscores again the serious nature of this virus,” she said, “and encouraging everyone to please get vaccinated if you are not vaccinated already.

“(We’re) definitely expressing our condolences and our sympathies to the family.”

No other details about the patient, including age or gender, were disclosed. However, Dr. David Colby, medical officer of health, confirmed the person who died was unvaccinated.

The number of active cases in the municipality rose by five to 112. There were still four active outbreaks. Twelve Chatham-Kent residents were hospitalized, plus an additional patient from outside the area. Five were in intensive care, with four of the COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

Chatham-Kent now has a cumulative total of 2,369 cases since the pandemic began last year.

Provincially, there were 677 new cases on Thursday. A total of 529 cases were in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 148 were in fully vaccinated individuals.