Chambers of commerce team up to offer rapid testing
To help businesses, their employees and customers stay safe, the Chatham-Kent Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with other organizations to offer rapid testing.
The C-K chamber, with the support of the Ridgetown, Tilbury, Wallaceburg and Ontario chambers, and in partnership with the federal and provincial governments, is launching the COVID-19 screening initiative, which will roll out free tests for small and medium-sized businesses in the municipality.
Gail Hundt, president and CEO of the Chatham-Kent Chamber of Commerce, said public health and economic health are “interdependent” with each other.
“This is why our chamber is proud to distribute rapid tests to businesses in Chatham-Kent,” she said in a release Tuesday.
“We are extremely pleased to be working with our fellow chambers as we all hope, through this program, we will be able to curb the spread of the virus and reopen our local economy safely while in a timely fashion.”
The initiative will provide free rapid antigen tests for businesses in Chatham-Kent, including non-chamber members, with 150 employees or fewer, with the goal of identifying asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the workplace and limiting potential spread.
“We have been thrilled with the early interest of this program in Chatham-Kent,” Hundt added.
“Businesses can sign up with minimal administration because the agreement, training and reporting is all done through the chamber and we have made it quick and simple for them. We truly appreciate the support of Hydro One in this undertaking.”
Staff members should be screened twice weekly, the chamber said. Orders will be co-ordinated to provide a two-week supply to the workplace. The pickup dates available will be on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. until further notice.
Participants will not be required to provide any government or public health reporting. Instead, businesses will report through the chamber portal on the number of tests they have completed that week.
Any employees with positive or inconclusive results must leave the workplace and arrange for a PCR test at a local testing facility. The employees must then self-isolate until they have received a negative test result.
Small and medium-sized businesses are encouraged to visit www.chatham-kentchamber.ca to book their appointments, sign their agreements, watch the training video, and complete their reporting.
Screening kits can be scheduled on the website for pickup at Fantastic Greetings located at 920 Richmond St. in Chatham, by appointment only.