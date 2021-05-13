Catholic elementary school up for sale; two more will be available to buy in future

A vacant Chatham Catholic elementary school is being offered for sale to the general public.

There will also be a chance to purchase two other Catholic elementary schools in the future.

The St. Clair Catholic District school board has listed the former St. Agnes school property at 55 Croydon St. for sale on the open market, stated a Thursday media release.

Provincial regulation dictates school boards must first offer surplus property to an approved list of public-sector agencies, such as other school boards and municipal governments.

The release stated that process has been completed with no expressions of interest received, so the board is proceeding with an request for offers to the general public.

“We continue to work our way through the process with additional surplus properties in Chatham,” said Amy Janssens, associate director of corporate services, in the release.

The Catholic board has two other elementary schools that will be sold on the open market in the future.