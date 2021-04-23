Casino payments to C-K down almost 70 per cent

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent’s share for hosting the Chatham Cascades Casino during the past two quarters was down almost 70 per cent from the same six-month period the previous year.

The municipality’s share of revenues between Oct. 1 and March 31 was $222,852, a drop of 69.5 per cent from the $730,084 earned from those months in 2019 and 2020.

The casino closed March 16, 2020, due to the early COVID-19 restrictions and reopened in October to limited capacity and, at first, only to invited guests. It closed again in late December, reopened to invited guests in February and has been closed since March 21.

The two restaurants in the Richmond Street building have sometimes had services available while the casino floor was closed.

At full capacity, the casino has usually provided the municipality with around $400,000 every three months since the operation moved from Dresden to Chatham in July 2019. The municipality had previously budgeted for $1.6 million from casino revenues in 2020.