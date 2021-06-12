Campers make the most of reopening weekend
Campers at local sites didn’t waste any time in hitting up their favourite spots during reopening weekend.
Among them included C.M. Wilson Conservation Area, located just south of Chatham, which had dozens of vehicles come through the gates to take advantage of overnight camping.
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority operates the campground, along with Big Bend Conservation Area, just southeast of Wardsville.
Matt Tracey, one of the campers out at C.M. Wilson, took some time Saturday to clean up and prepare his site.
He said he was even enjoying the chores, with his dog Memphis at his side.
“It’s amazing, man. It’s not often I get this inspired to rake this much grass,” he said with a laugh.
As a frontline worker running an area greenhouse, he said the pandemic has been “tough on many avenues.”
Tracey has visited the park since the 1990s, but has been a regular camper there for six years.
He also welcomed the break in the humidity.
“That couldn’t have happened at a better time,” he said.
It’s the fourth year for Brenda Maule, who also admitted the pandemic restrictions have been a challenge.
“Especially with the kids not being in school,” she said, adding that they are now enjoying the water, fishing and multiple trails.
Brian Allin, in his second year at the park, called it “quiet in the trees,” saying it offered a chance to experience a bit of normalcy.
He said he’s been handling the pandemic as well as can be expected and that he’s taking things in stride.
“Same as everybody else,” he said. “Kind of a pain, but I guess you’ve got to deal with it.”
Step 1 of Ontario’s reopening has allowed more outdoor activities to take place with smaller crowds where risk of transmission is minimized.
This includes outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, campgrounds reopening for overnight transient camping and public washrooms in day use areas being open.
Ontario’s three-step plan is based on the provincewide vaccination rate and improvements in public health indicators. The province will remain at each step for at least 21 days to evaluate any impacts.
“The LTVCA will continue to monitor changes and provide updates as the province works to best protect us during this COVID-19 pandemic,” the conservation authority stated in a release.
“The health, safety and well-being of our staff, volunteers and the community remains our highest priority.”
For further updates and information on COVID-19 impacts to LTVCA programs and services, visit www.ltvca.ca.