C-K’s indoor pools set to open July 26

Chatham-Kent residents can once again hit the diving boards and water slides at the municipality’s two indoor pools beginning July 26.

The Blenheim Gable Rees Rotary Pool & Lanes and Wallaceburg Sydenham Pool facilities will reopen as part of Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan. Pre-registration will still be required at both indoor and outdoor pools.

“We are happy to welcome community members back to our indoor pools,” said Ann Robinson, manager of recreation services. “We know there has been significant demand for our indoor pools over the last several months, so we are thrilled to once again be able to provide a safe space for our community to stay active and healthy.”

The move to Step 3 also means outdoor pools will no longer be zoned. Swimmers are asked to maintain a two-metre distance from others while in the pool or facility and pools will run at reduced capacity.

Outdoor recreational swims will remain free at outdoor pools while indoor pools have a $2 admission.

Registration for indoor pools was set to open July 21 and will continue to open exactly one week prior to each swim. Registration is available at www.chatham-kent.ca/recreationswimming or by calling 519-360-1998.

The above link also includes a list of frequently asked questions about new rules for swimming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further updates on recreational opportunities will be posted to CKRecreation’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.