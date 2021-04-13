C-K to provide emergency childcare for school-aged children of eligible families
Article content
Starting on April 19, the municipality plans to implement emergency childcare during the current provincial stay-at-home order.
The province recently announced that elementary and secondary schools would move to remote learning following the April break due to increasing COVID-19 cases at the provincial level, as well as the risks of the variants.
C-K to provide emergency childcare for school-aged children of eligible families Back to video
As part of this order, licensed childcare programs, including licensed home childcare, will not be permitted to offer care to school-aged children, with the exception of emergency childcare for those who qualify.
“We continue to work with our partners at the Ministry of Education to ensure children in Chatham-Kent have access to welcoming, engaging and safe environments throughout this pandemic,” said Kelly Emery, the municipality’s director of childcare and early years, in a release Tuesday.
Licensed childcare programs will continue for younger children, including infants, toddlers and preschoolers. This includes childcare programs that are co-located in a school.
Advertisement
Article content
Beginning April 19, emergency childcare services will be available at no cost to eligible families who are not able to accommodate care at home for their school-aged children. However, the municipality added the safest option for families is to have children remain at home, if possible.
Once the safety policies and other details are confirmed, the information concerning eligibility, how to apply for emergency childcare, and the list of approved care providers will be posted at www.chatham-kent.ca/childcare. Questions can be directed to ckchildcare@chatham-kent.ca or 1-866-720-7975.