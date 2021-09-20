C-K reaches agreement with province to move explosion investigation forward
The municipality has signed an agreement for the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry to take the lead in the investigation of last month’s massive explosion in downtown Wheatley.
The agreement outlines the ministry’s commitment to identify the source of the hydrogen sulphide gas, which is believed to be the cause of the blast, and to then recommend ways to prevent future leaks.
Don Shropshire, Chatham-Kent’s top administrator, said the agreement moved the investigation to the next level.
“We have been preparing the site for further investigation while focusing on public safety,” he said in a release Monday. “The safety of our residents remains key for our first responders, and the province will be taking the lead on its portion of the work.”
Shropshire said the municipality would be meeting with the province and its experts to provide a timeline for residents about the investigation and the eventual return of affected residents to their homes and businesses in the evacuation zone.
Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff said he was pleased the investigation is moving forward.
“We are encouraging the province to expedite the investigation process and to determine what can be done financially to help the residents and businesses that have been affected,” he said. “I’m confident the premier and cabinet is giving the matter strong consideration.”
Wheatley, a town of about 3,000 east of Leamington, had already been under a state of emergency following two previous toxic gas leaks. In early June, hydrogen sulphide – a toxic, corrosive and highly flammable gas – was discovered at an Erie Street North building in the town, forcing the immediate evacuation of homes and businesses.
Chatham-Kent officials later declared a state of emergency.
The following month, three-dozen homes and businesses in Wheatley were evacuated after hydrogen sulphide was again detected at the site of the previous leak.
On Aug. 26, toxic gas detectors installed at the site raised the alarm at about 4:30 p.m., giving municipal staff and emergency crews time to evacuate buildings before the blast occurred about 90 minutes later. The explosion levelled two buildings in Wheatley’s downtown and injured 20 people.
Since then, technical experts assembled in the wake of the blast have been working off site as efforts continue to find the cause, which has included a pathway analysis of the hydrogen sulphide, which is believed to have come from an abandoned well in the area.
Municipal officials have also been offering outreach services for Wheatley residents impacted by the blast, offering evacuees support with temporary housing, food and other services. Last week, these services relocated from the town’s arena to the Wheatley village Resource Centre and Food Bank at 108 Talbot St. E.
The Wheatley Recovery Group, which is helping administer this support, has connected with residents in need, identified service gaps in the community and launched the Wheatley BIA Disaster Relief Fund application via the municipal website.
“Being a member of the Wheatley Recovery Group and the partnership with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent has helped our community because we have been able to identify needs, collect and distribute goods, and connect people who don’t know where to turn,” said Kim Little, the group’s treasurer.