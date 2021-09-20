The municipality has signed an agreement for the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry to take the lead in the investigation of last month’s massive explosion in downtown Wheatley.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The agreement outlines the ministry’s commitment to identify the source of the hydrogen sulphide gas, which is believed to be the cause of the blast, and to then recommend ways to prevent future leaks.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. C-K reaches agreement with province to move explosion investigation forward Back to video

Don Shropshire, Chatham-Kent’s top administrator, said the agreement moved the investigation to the next level.

“We have been preparing the site for further investigation while focusing on public safety,” he said in a release Monday. “The safety of our residents remains key for our first responders, and the province will be taking the lead on its portion of the work.”

Shropshire said the municipality would be meeting with the province and its experts to provide a timeline for residents about the investigation and the eventual return of affected residents to their homes and businesses in the evacuation zone.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff said he was pleased the investigation is moving forward.

“We are encouraging the province to expedite the investigation process and to determine what can be done financially to help the residents and businesses that have been affected,” he said. “I’m confident the premier and cabinet is giving the matter strong consideration.”

Wheatley, a town of about 3,000 east of Leamington, had already been under a state of emergency following two previous toxic gas leaks. In early June, hydrogen sulphide – a toxic, corrosive and highly flammable gas – was discovered at an Erie Street North building in the town, forcing the immediate evacuation of homes and businesses.