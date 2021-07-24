For her compassion and care shown to residents, a Chatham-Kent Hospice volunteer was recognized with a distinguished honour recently.

Louise Stalleart was named the local winner of the June Callwood Outstanding Achievement Award for Volunteerism.

C-K hospice volunteer recognized

“I volunteer because I like to be of service and provide comfort through conversation,” she said in a release. “I genuinely like people and I enjoy listening to any stories they may wish to share.”

Stalleart has been instrumental in developing the living memory program, which allows hospice residents to look back on their lives and record memories for their loved ones.

By ensuring they’re in a comfortable atmosphere, she helps them create an individualized book, complete with a title page written in their own words. She helps provide this special gift of remembrance for residents and their families.

“Louise’s genuine and warm way of engaging with residents brings joy and healing while helping them contemplate their lives in a meaningful way,” volunteer co-ordinator Melanie Watson said.

“She has always been flexible and generous with her time, providing comfort care and companionship to residents when they are in need of extra support.”

The June Callwood Award was established in 1994 to acknowledge and thank outstanding hospice volunteers throughout the province.

It was named in honour of the late Callwood, who was a long-time advocate of hospice care, community activist, author and recipient of the Order of Canada.

The Chatham-Kent Hospice is a 10-bed residential facility that offers end-of-life care for residents. Since opening in the spring of 2016, the 10-bed facility has served nearly 900 families.

Services are offered at no cost, with the hospice relying on donations from the community.