C-K home supply still trailing behind huge demand

The home supply in Chatham-Kent continues to trail the surging demand, pricing some potential buyers out of the market, according to the local realtors association.

The number of homes sold through the MLS system of the Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors totalled 159 units in August. This dropped by 1.9 per cent from August 2020, but was tied with August 2007 as the second-highest level of sales on record for the month.

Home sales were 8.5 per cent above the five-year average and 18.9 per cent above the 10-year average for the month.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totalled a record 1,229 units over the first eight months of the year. This was a significant increase of 40.5 per cent from the same period in 2020.

“Sales activity continued to post strong gains, but realtors are still very concerned that new home buyers are being priced out of the market,” said Laura Tourangeau, the association’s president, in a release.

“While we saw an uptick in overall inventory last month, overall supply is still trailing far behind demand and, as a result, prices continue to post new records. Housing should be a right, not a luxury, for the people of Chatham-Kent.”

The average price of homes sold in August was a record $429,198, up by 32.1 per cent from August 2020. The year-to-date average price was $405,621, an increase of 34.4 per cent from the first eight months of 2020.

The dollar value of all home sales in August was $68.2 million, a gain of 29.7 per cent from the same month last year. This was also a new record for the month of August.

The number of new listings was up 31.6 per cent from August of last year. There were 229 new residential listings this past August. This was the largest number of new listings added in the month in more than a decade.