Article content Rondeau cottagers hoping for long-term lease extensions could soon have a rescuer. The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has been exploring the possibility of purchasing the lots in Rondeau Provincial Park from the Ontario government and, in turn, selling them to the cottagers. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. C-K engaging in discussions with Rondeau cottagers, province Back to video In a report slated to come before Chatham-Kent council Monday, staff said discussions have taken place with both the Rondeau Cottagers Association and the province over the past year. The report stated there is the potential for “obtaining a sale of the cottage lots to the municipality and then a subsequent sale” of those lots to the cottagers. “It is hoped that exploring a possible solution like this will resolve the long-standing uncertainty that cottage owners face while also ensuring that processes are in place for ongoing protection of the important natural heritage that Rondeau Provincial Park represents to our community,” the report said.

Article content The cottagers association represents more than 90 per cent of the cottage owners, who have remained in the park on periodic, short-term lease extensions. David Colby, speaking in his capacity as president of the cottagers association, said he’s pleased with the ongoing developments. “The cottagers of Rondeau are happy that the Municipality of Chatham-Kent is addressing the long-standing issue of security of tenure with a plan that increases the area of protected land, continues to protect the ecology of Rondeau, protects heritage properties and provides stable tax revenue for the municipality,” he said in an email on Thursday. “This plan is a win for all sectors.” The report added the province has stressed that Indigenous and public consultation is a must before any decisions can be made since the previous process “did not expressly consider the possibility of a sale of the cottage lots.” If the province is prepared to pursue this sale after public input, there will be costs incurred by the municipality. “In order to ensure that the financial resources of the citizens of Chatham-Kent are not impacted by this project, the municipality has informed the Rondeau Cottagers Association that the municipality will be expecting that the cottage owners will bear these direct costs of the municipality,” the report stated. “Considerable work and negotiations would still be required to establish a framework for how this will be accomplished.”

Article content Further reports to council would outline any proposed agreements, zone changes and service delivery plans for consideration. According to preliminary appraisal information from the province, the total value for the cottage lots is $29.2 million, with different values associated for interior, waterview and waterfront properties. There are 45 interior lots, with an average value of $52,000; 228 waterview lots, with an average value of $114,500; and six waterfront lots, with an average value of $129,000. “Preliminary communications are being sent to cottage owners asking that they confirm their interest in acquiring ownership of their respective cottage lots,” the report stated. “Cottage owners will be given further details in the future regarding the transaction before being requested to make any binding commitments.” It’s been a long road for the Rondeau cottagers on the issue, as they’ve previously faced looming uncertainty amid ongoing dialogue and consultant studies. Cottage leaseholders in Algonquin Provincial Park have faced similar issues. There has also been opposition over the years from those who don’t believe the approximately 300 cottages have a place in Rondeau park, as well as friction with park administration at times. However, cottagers maintain they are stewards of the land while also contributing to the area’s economy and heritage. Rondeau Provincial Park — the second oldest in Ontario — is noted for its Carolinian forest, wetlands and species at risk. More than 160,000 people annually visit the park, which is nestled on a sand spit that extends into Lake Erie

