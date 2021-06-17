





Article content Chatham-Kent has taken a big step in developing a co-ordinated effort to improve the safety and well-being of all residents, particularly the most vulnerable dealing with issues such as mental health, homelessness and addiction, by adopting a new Community Safety and Well-Being plan. Chatham-Kent police Chief Gary Conn recently told council that Jan. 1, 2019, amendments to the Police Services Act required every Ontario municipality to prepare and adopt a community safety and well-being plan. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. C-K council adopts Community Safety and Well-Being Plan Back to video Conn, who co-chaired the plan’s committee, outlined the 31-page document, which prioritizes mental health, housing, homelessness and substance use. “When we analyze and delve deeply into the root causes attributed to why people either end up in the criminal justice or health-care system, we can usually connect it back to a correlating social factor,” the chief said. He added these factors include income instability, mental-health issues and homelessness.

Article content Conn said the goal of the plan is “to improve how our community works together to reduce reliance on reactive emergency responses, and ensure the safety and well-being of community members through social development, prevention and risk intervention.” Conn said the plan requires a “champion … to create and maintain community momentum, action and motivation.” Considering the large number of community partners involved, he said a co-ordinator position is recommended. He added the province also recommends this co-ordinator should be from an area that has knowledge or authority over community safety and well-being, such as social services. A report will come to council within the next three months outlining this position and its needed resources, including staff resources and associated costs. “There are many other jurisdictions and sectors of our community who need to be fully engaged if we are to ensure positive outcomes here in Chatham-Kent,” Chatham Coun. Karen Kirkwood-Whyte, who co-chaired the well-being plan committee, said, Having participated in a recent Association of Public Health Agencies meeting, Kirkwood-Whyte said it was learned there are currently insufficient investments in public health and a lack of incentives to collaborate. “There really is a jungle of data from numerous sources that needs to be well connected in order for us to be in a position to make better decisions in the areas of mental health, addictions and homelessness,” she said.

Article content In implementing the strategies outlined in the plan, the councillor said the lived experiences of the municipality’s most vulnerable citizens should not be ignored. Instead, these residents who are living with “limited means” or are struggling with mental health or addiction issues should help guide the process. “(They) can tell us what they need, and help us to redirect financial resources that will help make a difference in their lives,” she said. Kirkwood-Whyte added this will require keeping an open mind to “solutions we have not yet embraced to address issues of stigma and inequity,and to respect the fact that, as we learn more about diversity, equity and inclusion, we as local government officials do not have all the answers.” Chatham Coun. Marjorie Crew, who also served on the committee, said the plan is about collaboration and co-ordination. “What we learned by putting this plan together is that we can work even better together,” she said. eshreve@postmedia.com

