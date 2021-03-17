Body found in river identified as missing man
From Lake Erie to Lake St. Clair — and all points in between — Terry Want, an avid fisherman, would hop on his bike and look for the perfect spot, according to his loved ones.
Article content
From Lake Erie to Lake St. Clair — and all points in between — Terry Want, an avid fisherman, would hop on his bike and look for the perfect spot, his loved ones said.
The 46-year-old Chatham man, who went missing last October, was identified by Chatham-Kent police Wednesday as the deceased individual found in the Thames River Monday.
Body found in river identified as missing man Back to video
Foul play is not suspected in his death.
“He was always out fishing,” Wayne Field, his brother-in-law, told The Daily News. “He’d get on his bicycle and ride all the way out to Erieau and out to Mitchell’s Bay. … He was riding everywhere.
“He was a very happy-go-lucky guy for the most part. … If you needed help, he’d come over and help, and never asked for a dime for anything.”
Field, who knew Want for more than 30 years, said the family is in mourning but is appreciative of the closure.
He added they were told that drowning was the likely cause of death, although that’s all they know at this time.
Advertisement
Article content
Field credited police and the community for their compassion, as well as their efforts with the search over the past several months, often through difficult terrain.
“That made it a little easier on us,” he said. “We’re very, very thankful for everybody that showed up.”
On Monday morning, police responded to the report of a human body in the river along Grande River Line in Dover Township.
With the help of Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services, the body was recovered from the river.
A post-mortem was conducted in London on Tuesday and Want was identified.
“The Chatham-Kent Police Service continues to work with the coroner’s office, however, his death is not believed to be suspicious,” police stated in a release.
“Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Want.”
Given COVID-19 restrictions, Field, who lives in Thamesville, said the family hopes to hold some sort of tribute at a later date, although what it will look like is still to be determined.
“We’re hoping for the summer we can have a get-together at the farm here,” he said. “His daughters and (others) can come and at least say goodbye, with family and friends.
“We’re just going to have it at the house here, that way everyone can wander through and say what they need to say.
“He was a good dude.”