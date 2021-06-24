Backlash over tree removal for hydro project, says councillor
Tree removal related to power line relocation near Ridgetown has angered some members of the public, an East Kent councillor says.
Hydro One is currently relocating approximately nine kilometres of power lines from an off-road area between King Street and Colby Road/Erie Street North to Gosnell Line.
Coun. John Wright raised the issue as part of non-agenda business during last Monday’s planning meeting.
He questioned how Chatham-Kent can consider itself a good steward of the land by allowing more than 60 mature trees to come down.
“A lot of them are 50 to 100 years old,” Wright said. “There was no public notice. … My phone never stopped all day.”
Bruce McAllister, Chatham-Kent’s general manager of community development, said the tree cutting was needed in this case.
“I think it’s important to point out to the public that this type of work is sometimes necessary,” he told council. “This type of work is exempt under the current tree bylaw. Work within a municipal right-of-way and work (with) a transmitter like Hydro One.”
While stressing it’s not a municipal project, Thomas Kelly, general manager of infrastructure and engineering, called it the best option to provide an increased level of service for residents.
He noted the trees in question were in the right-of-way.
“At least a third of them would’ve had to be removed anyway due to age and safety issues,” said Kelly, adding the municipality would contact Hydro One to see how the councillor’s concerns could be addressed in the future with respect to advance notice.
In an email to The Daily News on Thursday, Hydro One stated the infrastructure in this area was first installed in the 1960s.
“Crews are replacing approximately 125 poles and are relocating the line to improve power reliability for residents and businesses in the area by making it easier for crews to access the line,” the organization said.
“We know tree removal of any kind can be disruptive, and we are committed to balancing the needs of a safe and reliable system while managing impacts to the local environment.”
Hydro One added that part of the work on Gosnell Line near the intersection of Kenesserie Road includes conducting vegetation maintenance.
“Crews are removing fast-growing trees as well as dead or diseased vegetation which could cause power outages or impede access to equipment and create unsafe working conditions,” the email read.
“We are committed to working with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent and property owners on project next steps and future beautification in the area.”