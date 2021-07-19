Art in the Park Chatham returning to Tecumseh Park

Organizers of Art in the Park Chatham plan to bring the event back to Tecumseh Park this September.

The third annual event, which features artists, crafters and other vendors, is set for Sept. 25-26. Last year, the event had to move on short notice from the park to the Downtown Chatham Centre due to changes in COVID-19 regulations.

“It came as a last-minute shock in 2020 when we had to move to the mall, but overall the DCC was very accommodating,” event promoter Chris Glassford said in a news release. “We hope the return to Tecumseh Park will be well received with our artists and community.”

The event, which is run by Glassford’s Summit Shows Canada, will also include food trucks.

Artists interested in becoming involved with the event can find Art in the Park Chatham on Facebook or call 519-359-0095.

Glassford said he hopes the event can bring back a sense of normalcy.