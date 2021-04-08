Arena lifecycle projects recommended
With the pandemic ongoing, and a stay-at-home order in effect, the business of maintaining the municipality’s arenas still goes on.
Chatham-Kent councillors will receive a staff report Monday night recommending the work needed at multiple facilities, most of which are more than 30 years old, and in some cases, older than 70.
Whether it’s replacing equipment, repairs to the buildings themselves, or simply mitigating wear and tear, the projects total $888,950, which, if approved, would be funded through reserves.
“They’re an expensive ticket, as you can see,” said Jeff Bray, the municipality’s director of parks, recreation and cemeteries, on Thursday. “They’re all getting long in the tooth.
“Some things reach their lifespan and it’s just time to replace them. Other things we’ve been putting off. … As budget allows, you do these.”
Bray said the current annual amount in the arena lifecycle reserve is $654,014, which is the combined funding for all 10 arenas.
In the 2019 arena business plan, administration identified that a 10-year total of $19,870,000 is required to address anticipated arena lifecycle needs over the next decade, working out to an annual amount of just less than $2 million.
Bray said some of the components of an arena can be the same age as the facility itself, leading to potential issues down the road.
“You want to have a facility that’s safe and running effectively,” he said.
The report stated that staff has identified priority projects with contingencies added for quote overages and emergency repairs or replacements.
In recent years pre-pandemic, council has discussed the future of its aging facilities – and how long to continue investing in them – as well as the feasibility of a new twin-pad complex.
However, the municipality wasn’t successful in its bid for senior government funding for a complex, necessary to pursue such a large-scale project at this time.
With respect to COVID-19, Bray admitted he was hesitant to predict the outlook for facility usage in the coming year, noting it will all depend on the public-health measures in place.
“That’s the million-dollar question,” he said. “I’d like to be optimistic. People are already asking about summer ice, but it all depends on what the provincial restrictions are.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Shown are the ages of Chatham-Kent’s arenas:
Blenheim 1978 – 43
Bothwell 1972 – 49
Chatham Memorial 1949 – 72
Chatham Thames Campus 1991 – 30
Chatham W.K. Erickson 1972 – 49
Ken Houston Memorial Agricultural Centre 1982 – 39
East Kent Memorial Arena 1954 – 67
Tilbury 1992 – 29
Wallaceburg Memorial 1948 – 73
Wheatley 1974 – 47