Article content

The Alzheimer Society of Chatham-Kent is hosting its annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraising event online again this year.

While the event is slated for Saturday, May 29, the organization is still encouraging people to walk all month long. Activities can include running, dancing, doing yoga or baking to help support people living with dementia.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alzheimer society kicks off fundraiser Back to video

The Alzheimer Society helps more than 1,000 clients and care partners each year in Chatham-Kent.

“That number will continue to grow as the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias increases,” the organization stated in a release Tuesday. “Chances are you know someone who is affected by this illness. Donations ensure that no one is left behind when seeking (the Alzheimer Society of Chatham-Kent’s) wide variety of programs and services.”

Returning this year is the Dawn Butler Memorial Award, which is presented to the top individual and team fundraisers, and is sponsored by Nest Realty.