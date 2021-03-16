Alzheimer society kicks off fundraiser
The Alzheimer Society of Chatham-Kent is hosting its annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraising event online again this year.
While the event is slated for Saturday, May 29, the organization is still encouraging people to walk all month long. Activities can include running, dancing, doing yoga or baking to help support people living with dementia.
The Alzheimer Society helps more than 1,000 clients and care partners each year in Chatham-Kent.
“That number will continue to grow as the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias increases,” the organization stated in a release Tuesday. “Chances are you know someone who is affected by this illness. Donations ensure that no one is left behind when seeking (the Alzheimer Society of Chatham-Kent’s) wide variety of programs and services.”
Returning this year is the Dawn Butler Memorial Award, which is presented to the top individual and team fundraisers, and is sponsored by Nest Realty.
To meet this year’s goal of $50,000, society CEO Mary Ellen Parker, along with board member and walk host Robyn Brady, will dye their hair blue if their team, FantASCKtic Crew, raises $15,000.
Also during the month of May, virtual weekly celebrations will be held with prizes. A safe, family-friendly scavenger hunt is also planned for May 29 in Chatham, with more information to come.
A Walk for Alzheimer’s Show will be broadcast through the society’s Facebook page and YourTV Chatham on May 29 at 11 a.m. There will be a message from this year’s walk ambassador, Chatham-Kent EMS general manager Donald MacLellan, as well as Mayor Darrin Canniff.
To register for this year’s walk and to donate, visit www.walkforalzheimers.ca. For further information, contact Joel Emery, fund development and administration co-ordinator, at 519-352-1043 or jemery@alzheimerchathamkent.ca.