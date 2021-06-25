Article content

There will be a number of municipal closures and altered services for Canada Day next week.

Municipal offices and most services will be closed July 1.

Cemetery staff will be on call for funeral homes who require at-need sales.

Most public transit routes will not be running. However, the seasonal bus Route S1 to Mitchell’s Bay and Erieau will be running on Canada Day.

Police, fire and ambulance are operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by dialing 911 for emergency calls only. The fire administration office will be closed on July 1 but will reopen the following day.

Arts and culture facilities will be closed, as will public libraries and pools.

The public utilities commission will be closed. The emergency call number is 519-352-6300.

The health and family services building will be closed. However, the homeless response line at 519-354-6628 is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Riverview Gardens reception and administrative offices will be closed. Nursing staff can be reached anytime by calling 519-352-4823.

Curbside garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day starting July 1 for the remainder of the week.

Leaf and yard depots will be closed, as will the Wallaceburg transfer station. All other transfer stations will be open regular hours and will not be affected by the holiday.