Alcohol stolen from raceway

In recent days, someone entered the Dresden Raceway, removing a quantity of alcoholic beverages valued around $300, Chatham-Kent police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ashwin Roy at ashwinr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87331. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Failing to comply

On July 30, a man was released with several conditions. Two of those conditions stated that he was not to attend a specific residence.

On Friday night, the man allegedly attended that address and began to throw rocks at the window, police said.

Officers found the man standing outside the residence and he was arrested. The 28-year-old Blenheim man was charged with failing to comply with his release conditions. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Impaired driving

On Friday evening, police responded to the area of Talbot Trail near Four Rod Road in Raleigh Township for a motor vehicle collision.

Officers believed the man was driving while under the influence of alcohol, police said. He was arrested and transported to headquarters for breath tests.

The 24-year-old Raleigh man was charged with having a blood-alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. He was released with a court date.

Stolen transport truck

Early Saturday, someone stole a white 2016 Volvo VVN transport truck from a business on Richmond Street.

The vehicle has blue numbers 2115 on the front right and left side. The truck was last seen with Ontario licence plates PA32432

Contact Const. Kyle Wright at kylew@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87310, or Crime Stoppers.