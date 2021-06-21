Additional mixed housing approved for Blenheim
Article content
Chatham-Kent councillors gave the go-ahead for additional mixed housing in Blenheim during Monday’s planning meeting.
First Family Homes Inc. had applied to change the zoning for a portion of the property at Lanz Boulevard and Edward Court to permit single detached dwellings, semi-detached dwellings and row house or townhouse dwellings.
Additional mixed housing approved for Blenheim Back to video
The zoning is subject to the removal of the H-holding symbol once the parcel has frontage on an improved municipal street and full municipal services, stated a staff planning report.
The lands are approximately 5.2 hectares and are currently vacant. The zoning change itself applies to approximately 1.53 hectares.
“The proposed mix of single detached dwelling, semi-detached dwelling and row house (townhouse) dwelling development is in keeping with the orderly development of the overall subdivision,” the report stated.
“The proposed dwelling types will be adequately serviced by the extension of existing services, which includes municipal water, storm sewer and sanitary sewer services underground, as well as paved road, curbs and sidewalks above.”
Advertisement
Article content
The lands form part of the approved draft plan of subdivision, known as Lanz Park subdivision. This was initially approved by council in 2004. Council also approved prior zoning amendment applications in 2010, 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2020.
The preliminary plan for the third phase includes:
• One single detached dwelling each on five lots;
• One semi-detached dwelling unit each on four lots;
• One single detached dwelling and one semi-detached dwelling on one block;
• One three-unit townhouse each on two blocks;
• Three semi-detached dwellings total on two blocks; and
• A three-unit townhouse on the rear portion of one of the blocks in the next phase of the development.
“This change is in response to increasing market demand for varied housing types,” the report said of the latest phase.
The official plan for Chatham-Kent stresses the need for a “diverse range of housing choices to ensure that the housing stock can accommodate an aging population, a variety of household types and sizes, a greater diversity of culture and a range of physical and mental disabilities, and that the housing stock can respond to fluctuations in these needs.”