911 hang-up call results in arrest

On Friday, Chatham-Kent police responded to a Chatham address for a 911 hang-up call.

Police identified a 34-year-old man who was reportedly on bail with conditions not to be at that address or communicate with the second person identified at the address.

The man was arrested and searched, which yielded suspected methamphetamine, police added. He was held pending a bail hearing.

Warrant arrest

Police responded to a suspicious person complaint in Wallaceburg on Friday.

A 33-year-old man was located in the area and was found to have outstanding warrants upon being identified, police said. He was taken to headquarters and released with a court date.