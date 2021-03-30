$105M announced for non-profit tourism, culture, sports

Article content

To help the hard-hit sector in its long road to pandemic recovery, the province plans to invest $105 million to support non-profit tourism, culture, sport and recreational organizations.

Announced this week, the Community Building Fund, which will be administered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation, will feature two streams:

– A $55-million operating funding stream for community non-profits to sustain their operations and create new experiences and events for their communities.

– A $50-million capital funding stream for municipalities and non-profit organizations for sport/recreation facility infrastructure repairs, including retrofits and rehabilitation.

Monte McNaughton, labour minister and Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP, said the funding is new money that will help organizations and Indigenous communities with their sustainability moving ahead.

“Our government is committed to be there to support those struggling the most,” he told The Daily News on Tuesday. “Our local theatres, museums, attractions, sport and recreation organizations have all suffered immensely because of COVID-19.