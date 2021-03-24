Kiwanis Music Festival making virtual return; hope to be back in-person in 2022

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year's Chatham Kiwanis Music Festival, but organizers weren't going to let it happen a second year.

This year’s event is being run virtually, with performances, including in the junior and senior piano, vocal and musical theatre categories, available to be viewed online at www.chathamkiwanis.com/musicfestival beginning April 5.

The festival website is designed so that anyone can easily locate the videos they wish to view by selecting the category or contestant, stated a media release.

“For Kiwanians, it was very important we not cancel,” said George Service, chair of the music festival.

He noted there are 120 entrants this year, which is below normal but was expected.

Service said a group of music teachers from Chatham to Windsor wanted their students to have the opportunity to take part in the festival.

Big plans were in place to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the music festival, including having some featured performances by past participants who have gone on to successful music careers.