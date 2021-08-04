Supertramp tribute fundraiser still a go
Dreamer, a tribute to legendary group Supertramp, will perform a drive-in fundraiser concert in Pain Court on Sept. 29.
What a day, a year, a life it is, indeed.
The show had originally been slated for March 2020 at the Kiwanis Theatre in Chatham before live events everywhere were quickly postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic.
However, the upcoming concert is still a go, said Jennifer Moore, marketing and communications co-ordinator for Benefit Show, which organizes fundraiser tributes for various charities across the province.
Pivoting to a drive-in format – in this case, Centennial Park under the water tower – has allowed them to continue, as well as offer more certainty that the show will go on.
“As of right now, things are still running as planned. We’ve been trying to take it one day at a time when it comes to our shows since the rules and regulations surrounding crowds seem like they’re changing weekly,” Moore told The Daily News in an email.
“Of course, we are taking safety seriously, and we do our best to deliver a safe and fantastic show, every time adapting to new regulations. We’ve had a lot of success with our drive-in shows this summer, and we anticipate this Supertramp drive-in to go just as well.”
Proceeds from this particular event will go to support Diabetes Canada’s mission to help people with diabetes live healthy lives while researchers work to find a cure.
Dreamer features an eight-piece group of multi-instrumentalists hand-picked for their “incredible expertise in capturing the often intricate arrangements of Supertramp’s material,” stated a media release.
These instruments include saxophone, clarinet, trombone and vintage keyboards, in addition to their trademark vocal stylings.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
A single admission ticket is $44.24 ($39.55 plus a $4.69 fee). A discounted two-ticket package, for which both people must arrive in the same vehicle, is $74.83 ($67.80 + $7.03 fees).
Order in advance through by calling 1-800-516-5810, or visiting www.ticketweb.ca/event/dreamer-the-supertramp-experience-centennial-park-tickets/11142825
If still available, tickets can be purchased at the door.