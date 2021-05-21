A downtown Chatham art gallery is featuring the work of three local artists in its window display with pieces ranging from sculptures to pottery to textiles.

Article content

A downtown Chatham art gallery is featuring the work of three local artists in its window display, showcasing pieces ranging from sculptures to pottery to textiles.

ARTspace is exhibiting items from Francois Grenier, Isabelle Milot and Lisa Sylvestre – who are known as the FIL Collective – until June 18. The display can be viewed from the sidewalk on King Street West.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ARTspace featuring window display of local artists Back to video

The three artists have “disparate styles,” a news release said.

Grenier, a ceramic sculpture artist, has a work called Cornu Deficientia. The release said her work is meant to be “a visual manifestation of frustration and resentment towards society’s recklessness in ecology.”

“In this work, the horn is the metaphor for this emotional unrest. Grenier was struck by how the hollow horn recalled a cornucopia, and the irony of these opposing images became the centrepiece of his work.”

Milot’s piece is an ode to Lucie Rie, a pioneer of modernist pottery, according to the release.