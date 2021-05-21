ARTspace featuring window display of local artists
A downtown Chatham art gallery is featuring the work of three local artists in its window display with pieces ranging from sculptures to pottery to textiles.
ARTspace is exhibiting items from Francois Grenier, Isabelle Milot and Lisa Sylvestre – who are known as the FIL Collective – until June 18. The display can be viewed from the sidewalk on King Street West.
The three artists have “disparate styles,” a news release said.
Grenier, a ceramic sculpture artist, has a work called Cornu Deficientia. The release said her work is meant to be “a visual manifestation of frustration and resentment towards society’s recklessness in ecology.”
“In this work, the horn is the metaphor for this emotional unrest. Grenier was struck by how the hollow horn recalled a cornucopia, and the irony of these opposing images became the centrepiece of his work.”
Milot’s piece is an ode to Lucie Rie, a pioneer of modernist pottery, according to the release.
“Milot is entranced with the surface of Rie’s compelling pottery, which is technically challenging to replicate,” the release said. “Like Rie, Milot applies different minerals, chemicals and oxides to the surface of her pottery to produce a diverse range of textures when they are kiln fired.”
Textile artist Sylvestre depicts buildings, city planning and street grids through her work, according to the release. One of her works references the Walker Power Building near the Detroit River in Windsor.
“When this historic building was recently renovated, Sylvestre was compelled by the view through the Walker Power building to the Detroit skyline,” the release said.
ARTspace is currently closed for inside viewing under the provincial lockdown. The release said any outdoor visitors must follow physical-distancing rules while viewing the display.